HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– Crews are at the scene of a house fire in Harrisburg Monday evening.

The Harrisburg Bureau of Fire posted on Facebook that crews were called to the 2300 Block of Berryhill Street for reports of a house fire with entrapment.

Details are still limited of the fire, stick with abc27 News as we have a crew at the scene and will update the story as more information is available.