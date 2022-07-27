MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)–A crash that involved a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) truck on Wednesday had a road closed for hours.

According to officials, a PennDOT line painting truck was hit by another truck on Route 322 in the Lewistown Narrows, causing it to overturn and spill painting material on the roadway. The eastbound roadways were closed for about two hours as crews worked to clean up the spill.

PennDOT said none of their staff was injured in the crash. The condition of the truck driver involved in the crash remains unknown.

According to 511PA, there is currently a lane restriction, but PennDOT expects the roadway to fully reopen sometime after 3 p.m.