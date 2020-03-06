Crews on scene of a fire at Park City Center

Lancaster, Pa. (WHTM) – Fire crews responded to a morning fire at Park City Center.

Crews were called to Park City around 6:30 this morning. A fire was found in the center court area at a food kiosk stand.

The fire was small and contained quickly. It did produce a large amount of smoke.

No one was at the mall at the time.

We’re told there is smoke and water damage inside the building.

The mall is operating on a delayed opening.

Traffic around the area has not been impacted.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.