Crews on scene of a fire at Park City Center

Lancaster, Pa. (WHTM) – Fire crews responded to a morning fire at Park City Center.
Crews were called to Park City around 6:30 this morning. A fire was found in the center court area at a food kiosk stand.
The fire was small and contained quickly. It did produce a large amount of smoke.
No one was at the mall at the time.
We’re told there is smoke and water damage inside the building.
The mall is operating on a delayed opening.
Traffic around the area has not been impacted.
This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.