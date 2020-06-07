Crews paint over Frank Rizzo Mural in South Philadelphia

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) – The Frank Rizzo mural in South Philadelphia became a blank canvas on Sunday.

The mural of the former mayor and Philadelphia police commissioner in the city’s italian market was painted over after it was vandalized last weekend amid protests.

Mural Arts Philadelphia – the South 9th Street shopping district – and the property owners plan to have a new mural that they say better represents the fabric of South 9th Street.

Last week – the Rizzo statue was removed from the municipal services building.

Rizzo’s critics say his approach to policing and governing was corrupt and racist.

Supporters call him a devoted – outspoken public servant – who championed the city.