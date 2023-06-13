HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — When survivors speak, change happens, and survivors brought that message to the Pennsylvania Capitol today. They raised their voices in the hopes of getting lawmakers to make major changes.

“What do we want? Healing. When do we want it? Now,” the crowd chanted.

Hundreds of crime survivors and their families brought their mission to the Capitol.

“Crime survivors want their voices included in policy change we want people who are walking by we want legislators’ representatives to know that survivors’ needs are not being met and they need access to resources the heel to heal,” said Alexandra Balouris, Pennsylvania Statewide Manager for Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice.

The crime survivors rally gives a voice to victims fighting for policy changes.

“Seeing survivors have that impact and for them to experience that their voice matters and that when they do speak things can change it’s just it’s an incredible feeling to know that people leave here feeling empowered, they feel uplifted, and they feel like there’s hope,” said Balouris.

They’re pushing for policies that address trauma, prioritize rehabilitation, and tackle the root causes of crime. They were at the Capitol to secure the support they need to make it happen.

“Just being able to be face to face with the legislator and Share your story is just an incredible experience,” said Balouris.

Among the changes they want are: housing protection for crime survivors, incentivized programs to help offenders succeed after prison, and greater access to occupational licenses for victims and their families.

“Across the state of Pennsylvania in communities most impacted by violence, those communities are least supported by the justice system it doesn’t have an infrastructure of different services it was just incredible to hear survivors share stories of advocating for a better criminal justice system to ensure that people who are incarcerated can be rehabilitated,” said Aswad Thomas, National Director for Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice.