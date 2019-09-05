Authorities seeking public help identifying Giant Foods thief

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are seeking public assistance in identifying a man reported having stolen $6,500 from a Giant Food Stores

Between Aug. 3 and Aug. 31, the depicted male entered the Giant Food Store at 1605 Lititz Pike in Manheim Township on 17 different occasions, stealing merchandise.

Loss prevention staff determined he had taken over $6,500 worth of merchandise.

Any person that has the identity of the depicted male should call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401 or provide information anonymously by clicking “Submit a Tip.”