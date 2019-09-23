Chambersburg child molester arrested

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Chambersburg Police Department have arrested Vincent Lowman Sr. after admitting to molesting a child for a month.

A 10-year-old boy reported Lowman molested him for an extended period of time while Lowman cared for him.

Police investigated a report of child abuse that occurred this year June to July of this year.

Lowman allegedly rubbed the child’s genitals over top the child’s pants.

He was questioned at the police department and confirmed that he engaged in the alleged conduct at his Chambersburg residence.