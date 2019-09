ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – East Pennsboro Township Police have arrested Steven Revelle for robbing the Gulf station on Erford Road in Camp Hill.

At 11:40 a.m. Sept. 2, police responded to a robbery at the Gulf station that occurred the evening a day earlier.

The investigation revealed Revelle, 47, of Chambersburg, PA, was the individual who had robbed the store.

Revelle was apprehended and charged with robbery and will face a preliminary hearing.