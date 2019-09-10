Police arrest Berks County bank robber

Caernarvon Township (WHTM) – Local police were able to apprehend Kevin Pierce, who had robbed the Ephrata National Bank.

Pierce had fled the bank with an unknown amount of cash after apparently handing a note to the teller stating that he had a gun.

Police state that no gun was shown during the robbing.

Pierce called the police, having admitted to the robbing of the bank at the 6296 Morgantown Road location and identifying himself. He stated that he committed the robbery on his way home to Honey Brook, PA.

Police were able to recover the stolen cash.