CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have arrested Tia-Kay Nailor for stealing more than $150 worth of goods from Giant Foods.

Carlisle Police responded to Giant for retail theft Sept. 19 at 4: 10 p.m.

Tia-Kay Nailor walked past the final point of sale and out the door with $159.03 worth of merchandise.

Due to the amount that was stolen, the offense is graded as a first-degree misdemeanor.

A summons has been filed through MDJ Birbeck’s office charging Nailor with retail theft.