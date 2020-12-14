Crunch York gym re-opens despite COVID-19 restrictions

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Crunch York gym is hitting back against Governor Tom Wolf, notifying its members of its reopening Monday despite the withstanding COVID-19 business restrictions.

In an email to customers Saturday evening, Crunch York gym wrote “We have received an outpouring of emotion and support from our members over this recent gym closure by Governor Wolf. Based on the most recent data, gyms are now one of the lowest known drivers of clusters of COVID-19.”

Governor Wolf and Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine announced new mitigation efforts Dec. 10, to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.

The restrictions limit multiple consumer industries including restaurants/bars, entertainment venues, in-person school extracurricular activities, professional and collegiate sports, and gyms.

Gyms and fitness facilities providing Indoor operations are prohibited. However, outdoor facilities and outdoor classes can continue, but all participants must wear face coverings in accordance with the Sec. of Health’s updated order requiring universal face coverings, including any subsequent amendments, and practice physical distancing requirements.

“We believe it is in the best interest of our community and the health of our members to stay open,” Crunch York gym stated. “Fitness plays an essential role in your overall wellness — reducing stress, strengthening your immune system, and giving a source of anxiety release.”

The gym said it would re-open its doors on Monday, December 14 at 4:30 a.m.