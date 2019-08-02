Cultural Fest celebrates diversity in Dauphin Co.

A free festival is celebrating diversity in Dauphin County. The 12th annual Cultural Fest takes place Friday, August 2nd. Many will gather to enjoy cultural food, music and art.

The Program Director said his favorite part is watching Midstate kids perform. Youth dance troupes of different nationalities dress up in colorful costumes to entertain. He said no matter what language you speak, music is common ground, the beat brings everyone together.

Many national and local recording artists will preform. The headliner is 4 time Grammy nominee R&B performer Sheila E. At the event there will be live music, ethnic foods, crafts and more!

The event is Friday, August 2nd fom 5:00 pm-10:00 pm at the Zembo Shrine 2801 North 3rd Street in Harrisburg.

The festival is usually outdoors but due to the high chance of rain, it was moved indoors. There’s no air conditioning in the main arena, event organizers ask you to dress lightly. There’s plenty of parking.

For more information about the event go to DauphinCounty.org.