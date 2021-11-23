Cumberland County board preserving farmland for state’s agriculture industry

CUMBERLAND COUNTY Pa. (WHTM) –A Cumberland County group is working to preserve local farmland.

The seven-member agricultural land preservation board oversees farmland that has an economic impact of hundreds of millions of dollars.

Stephanie Willams, the senior planning manager, says almost half of the county’s ground area is farmland. Willams also said that the goal is to make agriculture more practical in the county over the long term.

“The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners have been really investing in agriculture over the last 25 years about a 50 million dollar investment into the program and this board is critical to administering that program,” Willams said.

The agriculture committee owns some of the land in the county, but that land can only be used for farming.