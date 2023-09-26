CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– The Cumberland County Planning Commission is seeking residents to help fill its vacancies.

There are two open spots on the commission and interested residents must be willing to serve a four-year term that starts in January 2024.

Applications along with a one-page page resume must be submitted to the commission by Oct. 27. Those who would like a hard copy of the paperwork can call the Cumberland County Planning Department at (717)-240-5362. They can either be mailed or hand-delivered to them at, located at 310 Allen Road, Suite 101 in Carlisle.

After the applications are looked over by a commission subcommittee, there will be interviews, and then a list of potential members will be recommended to the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners.

More information can be found online at the county’s Planning Department webpage.