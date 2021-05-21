Cumberland County School District under fire for prom policy

CUMBERLAND VALLEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Prom at Cumberland Valley is Saturday night, outside and masks required. While the students do not have to be vaccinated, a quest from outside the district does.

Prior to this change in plan, the district was not going to allow any outside guests at all due to safety concerns. With new CDC guidance, however, it changed course. Many parents still remain frustrated with the policy.

“We’re learning way too far politically than we are scientifically,” Cumberland Valley parent, Kelli Kramer, said.

According to Superintendent Dr. David Christopher, the change is in response to several seniors asking for that exact policy.

“As regulations relax, we have regularly adapted our plans to provide students with a normal experience,” Christopher said.

Hannah Bash, high school junior from neighboring Carlisle, does not see the point.

“Everyone else there is from different households, different environments and so are those kids that are guests,” Bash said. “So I don’t see a reason why they should have to be fully vaccinated to come to a different school district.”

Then there is the issue of whether or not the district can ask for proof of vaccination.

“Invasions of privacy, invasions of rights, personal rights, again constitutional rights. You could go hardcore, you could have litigation all over this stuff,” Kramer said.

According to Dr. Christopher, the concern of outside guests was over someone who’s positive for COVID-19 jeopardizing Cumberland Valley students’ chances of taking AP exams, participating in playoff sports contests and other spring semester activities following prom.

“Since we’re in school now, whether it’s two days a week or four days a week, we’re still around each other, masker or not, vaccinated or not, and we’re still practicing social distancing at an extent,” Bash said. “People are still in the hallways together. We’re in big groups.”

Kramer finds it to be all hypocritical.

“I don’t think the school, I don’t think businesses, I don’t think anybody at this point has a right to be hardcore that you do this and you do that,” said Kramer.

In the end, according to Dr. Christopher, the administration has no plans to require Cumberland Valley students to become vaccinated for prom.