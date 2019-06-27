Cumberland County selects new voting machines

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland County Board of Elections selected a new voting system.

The board chose the Elections Systems & Software Express Vote XL voting machines. It has a 32 inch HD interactive electronic voting screen and a voter-verified paper record for tabulation, according to the county.

County officials reviewed several machine options at a meeting on June 4 and made their selection on Wednesday.

The governor has ordered all counties to upgrade to voting machines that leave a paper trail. It’s a way to protect against hacking and allow for more accurate and reliable post-election audits.