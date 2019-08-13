Cumberland police warn of tampered toiletries

CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – Silver Spring Township Police received a report that hundreds of toiletry products have been tampered with in stores including, but not limited to, Walmart, CVS Pharmacy, and Wegmans in both Siler Spring and Hampden Townships.

Silver Spring Township Police were notified of the occurrence Aug. 2.

Under further investigation, police learned the citizen purchased an item packaged as Sensodyne brand toothpaste from Giant Food Store. When the toothpaste package was opened, the product within the box was a different brand of toothpaste.

The toothpaste had also been tampered with and altered with an unknown substance. Silver Spring Police Department traced the item, with the cooperation of the store, determining that it had been returned by a previous customer.

The police suspect that the same customer had altered the products, including medications and other health and beauty items, before returning them. Because the items were repackaged by the suspect without any apparent damage, the items were restocked and resold.

The police have recovered several items at this time, but if anyone in the community believes they have purchased an item that has been tampered with to contact Detective Andrew Bassler at 717-591-8240 or abassler@sstwp.org.