Cumberland Valley cheerleaders win national championship at Disney World

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland Valley High School Varsity cheerleaders have won High School Nationals in Disney.

The UCA National High School Cheerleading Championships took place April 23-25th at the Walt Disney World Resort.

The Mechanicsburg, PA team traveled to Florida on Thursday to compete in two divisions. In the Game Day division, the team earned third in the nation on Sunday. Game Day is a three-minute performance, which is described as “what traditional cheerleading is all about – leading the crowd!” Teams are evaluated on their ability to lead the crowd and perform band dances as they would at a football game.

Prior to Sunday, the team’s best finish was fourth in 2019.

For their traditional routine, the Cumberland Valley cheerleaders perform elite stunts, tumbling and a cheer for a panel of judges.

The Eagles were in first place coming out of finals on Friday with a score of 87.50. On Sunday the athletes “hit zero” performing a routine with no deductions and earning a score of 91.20. The combined scores earned Cumberland Valley the title of 2021 Large Varsity DI National Champions.

This is the sixth year Cumberland Valley has earned a spot in the national competition. They have made it to finals in both the game day and traditional divisions each year. Their best finish prior to Sunday’s championship was third in the traditional division in both 2020 and 2018.