Cumberland Valley School District announces new superintendent

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Cumberland Valley School District has a new superintendent.

Dr. David Christopher is currently the deputy superintendent in Pittsburgh’s North Allegheny School District and had been superintendent of the Juniata Valley School District.

Christopher has local ties. He graduated from Elizabethtown, has a degree from Juniata College and went to Shippensburg University for his masters and doctorate.

“This feels like coming home to some extent,” says Dr. Christopher.

Christopher will replace Dr. Frederick Withum III who is retiring this summer.