CVS Health administering COVID-19 vaccine to over 2,000 Pa. long-term care facilities

WOONSOCKET, Ri. (WHTM) — Starting Monday CVS Health will begin to administer COVID-19 vaccines at more than 40,000 long-term care facilities across the nation with mobilized efforts beginning on Dec. 28 in 2,283 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities in Pennsylvania.

The CVS Health COVID-19 vaccination program goes to long-term care facilities whose residents have been disproportionality impacted by the pandemic.

The company expects to vaccinate up to 4 million residents and staff through this program.

“Today’s rollout is the culmination of months of internal planning and demonstrates how the private sector can use its expertise to help solve some of our most critical challenges,” says Larry J. Merlo, President and Chief Executive Officer, CVS Health. “I’m grateful for the herculean efforts of everyone involved, including our health care professionals who will be deployed throughout the country to bring peace of mind to long-term care facility residents, staff, and their loved ones.”

CVS Pharmacy teams will make three visits to each long-term care facility to ensure that the residents and staff receive their initial shot and critical booster, with the majority of residents and staff being fully vaccinated within three to four weeks after the first visit.

“Vaccinating one of our most vulnerable populations is the latest milestone in our multifaceted pandemic response, which includes testing more than 10 million people for the virus since March,” stated Karen S. Lynch, currently Executive Vice President, CVS Health and President, Aetna, who will become the company’s next President and CEO on February 1. “The eventual availability of COVID-19 vaccines in communities across the country will bring us one step closer to overcoming the most significant health challenge of our lifetime.”

While CVS Health is beginning with long-term care facilities they will eventually provide the vaccine to the general public in their 10,000 CVS Pharmacy locations across the county in 2021.