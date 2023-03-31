SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — District Attorney Mark Powell announced “robbery gone wrong” lead to the alleged murder of Robert Baron Sr. and the arrest of Justin Schuback as a suspect.

DA Powell along with other law enforcement agencies stated Justin Schuback, has been arrested and charged with the murder of Robert Baron.

Officials say Baron’s remains were found on March 29 while law enforcement began searching woods near Pagnotti Park in Old Forge and abandoned coal mines.

Those remains found have been confirmed by DA Powell to be those of Robert Baron Sr., as he believes Schuback buried Baron’s body in the woods. Investigators also discovered blood inside Schuback’s car.

At this time, investigators believe the cause of Baron’s death was blunt force trauma. DA Powell described the incident as a “robbery gone wrong.”

In January 2017, the Baron family became concerned when Robert Baron Sr. had not shown up to work at the family business, Ghigiarelli’s Pizza, in Old Forge. They reported him missing and when officers arrived at the restaurant, it immediately became clear that a violent altercation had occurred inside, police said.

Eyewitness News will update you with the latest information once it is released.

Watch the full press conference below: