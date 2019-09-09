DA, Lititz Police investigate crash after bicyclist seriously hurt

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office and the Lititz Police Department are investigating a crash that seriously hurt a bicyclist who isn’t expected to survive.

The crash happened on Saturday on South Broad Street and East Second Avenue around 1:35 p.m.

Police said the bicyclist, a 73-year-old woman, hit the passenger side of a vehicle trying to turn left on South Broad Street.

Both drivers had a green light.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was a 38-year-old man from Lititz. His name has not been released.