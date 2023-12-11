LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A man deemed to be a sexually violent predator will spend a max of 112 years in prison after being sentenced Friday, Dec. 8, the Lancaster District Attorney’s Office said.

Derrick Myers, 34, of Strasburg, was sentenced to a minimum of 55 years by Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth, a news release states.

In an August trial, Myers was convicted of rape of a child and 21 more charges regarding sex offenses that happened in 2018, and also domestic violence and witness intimidation charges that are from 2022.

“There’s no escaping the fact this was a crime of violence,” Judge Ashworth said before ordering sentence. “You tortured [the victim] for your own selfish pleasures.”

He was found by a licensed psychologist to be a sexually violent predator during a hearing, according to the release.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Prosecutors presented evidence that included bottles of lubricant and a condom that contained Meyers’ DNA. Forensic interviewers with the Lancaster County Children’s Alliance and an expert in child sexual assaults also gave testimony.

The domestic violence and witness intimidation from 2022 stem from when Myers barricaded himself inside the mother’s bedroom, then he went to a witness while they were at school and tried to convince them to take the blame.

“I should have killed her when I had the chance,” Myers was quoted saying to the witness, the DA’s Office says.

The Commonwealth determined during the trial that the burden of proof was beyond reasonable doubt that Myers committed the sex crimes. It took the jury just over half an hour before they reached their verdict.