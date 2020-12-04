Daily 3: COVID-19 vaccine distribution, lawmakers’ plan for December, TMI license transfer

The Centers for Disease Control is recommending that healthcare workers, nursing home staff, and residents get the COVID-19 vaccination first when it’s approved. Ultimately it will be up to the state who will get the vaccine first.

State lawmakers are being paid this month even though they are not in session until 2021. However, their paychecks are not as big as they could’ve been. Dennis Owens reports on what they plan for December.

The site of the partial nuclear meltdown in 1979 is transferring owners. The NRC determined the proposed transfer complies with its regulatory requirements.