Daily 3: Horse and buggy crash, Pfizer vaccine, new police technology

A 15-year-old boy, and his two younger sisters were killed in horse and buggy crash in Lancaster County on Monday.

Shipments of the Pfizer vaccine began on Sunday and were ready for use by Monday morning. A shipment of over 900 doses arrived at UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh. Charmaine Pykosh, a 67-year-old advanced nurse practitioner was the first of five UPMC health care workers to get the vaccine.

The Northern York County Regional Police Department is getting new technology to apprehend suspects in a safer way, at a time when police departments are under increased scrutiny.