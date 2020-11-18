Daily 3: Jennifer Storm not confirmed, National Guard called by nursing home, Comcast scam alert

Daily 3

by:

Posted: / Updated:

State Senate rejected the second 6-year term nomination of Pennsylvania Victim Advocate, Jennifer Storm. Today, she’s calling it a vendetta. Dennis Owens reports from the Harrisburg capitol.

With a Coronavirus outbreak in nursing homes and long-term care facilities, reinforcements have been called in for assistance. Taylor Tosheff reports.

A gift card offer to discount his cable bill wound up costing a Midstate resident instead. Senior Investigator Kendra Nichols shows how the scam works and even spoke with the probable scammer.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss