Daily 3: Kidnapping arrest, bipartisan caucus, county by county COVID-19 numbers

 A Lancaster City man has been arrested after police say he drove through several states to kidnap a 13-year-old and then brought the girl back to Lancaster County.

Democrats and Republicans in Harrisburg continue to fight against the 2020 election, pandemic shutdowns, and even mask-wearing. But the icy relations may be warmed a bit by two rank-and-file members looking to forge a new path.

Mifflin County’s COVID-19 test positivity rate approached 30 percent and remained highest in all of Pennsylvania, according to weekly county-by-county data released Friday by the Department of Health.

