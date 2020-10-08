Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Back to School
Coronavirus
Coronavirus en Español
Local
Pennsylvania
US/World
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
This Week in Pennsylvania
Opioid Crisis
Consumer
Investigators
Top Stories
Wallen dropped as ‘SNL’ performer after breaking COVID rules
Top Stories
Marine general has COVID after Pentagon meeting
Mario Molina, Mexico chemistry Nobel winner, dies at 77
Daily 3: Morning shooting investigation, new Steelton development, Gender & Racial Equality Center
Video
Pennsylvania Supreme Court responds to impeachment resolution
Health
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
Top Stories
2 million stillbirths every year, pandemic might worsen toll
Top Stories
California evangelical school tells students to quarantine
Top Stories
Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 1,309 new cases, 166,552 total
Italy imposes mask mandate outside and in as virus rebounds
Lilly seeks emergency use of its antibody drug for COVID-19
Scotland shuts Glasgow, Edinburgh bars as virus cases surge
Weather
Forecast
Future Radar
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Local Radar
Traffic
River Levels
Text Alerts
Weather Almanac
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Sports
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
NFL
National Sports
Japan 2020
Esports
Top Stories
Harrisburg High School announces fall sports season back on
Video
Top Stories
Annville-Cleona picks up Week 3 win over Northern Lebanon
Video
Garden Spot snaps 26-game losing streak with win over Donegal
Video
York Catholic puts up impressive performance against Bermudian Springs
Video
New Oxford takes down Kennard-Dale in Week 3
Video
abc27 News+
Digital Now
Live Newscasts
Watch Videos
Only on abc27.com
Ben’s Lens
Heart of the Midstate
Community
Finding Hope Together
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Feed a Local Family
Honoring Healthcare Heroes
Hometown Hero
We Salute You
Val’s Kids
Mommy Minute
Community Calendar
Something Good
Virtual Education Fair
You Can Do It
At Home in Central PA
Karns Meal Deals
Mr Food
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Gas Prices
Lottery
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Beyond The Forecast with Dan
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Whitaker Center Science
Be a Guest on Good Day PA
About Us
Advertise With Us
Digital Advertising
abc27 Mobile Apps
Contact Us
abc27 University
Contests
Meet the Team
Report It
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
abc27 Job Fair
Employer Spotlight
Jobs at ABC27
Search
Search
Search
Daily 3: Morning shooting investigation, new Steelton development, Gender & Racial Equality Center
Daily 3
Posted:
Oct 7, 2020 / 08:04 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 7, 2020 / 08:04 PM EDT
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Delta weakens, expected to regain strength in Gulf of Mexico
Video
Talks to update Pennsylvania’s mail-in voting law show life
Coronavirus positive at Marticville Middle School
Gun sales see boom during pandemic
Video
President Trump says catching COVID-19 was a ‘blessing from God’
More Top Stories
Latest Videos
Daily 3: Morning shooting investigation, new Steelton development, Gender & Racial Equality Center
Video
Gun sales see boom during pandemic
Video
New Steelton Development
Video
The Center for Racial and Gender Equity opens in Lancaster
Video
Harrisburg police continue investigating Wednesday morning shooting in Uptown
Video
Plexiglass installed on debate stage
Video
Brother Daniel's Free Range Amish Eggs
Video
POLL WATCHER LEGALITY DGT PKG
Video
Local schools prepare to welcome more fans to games with expanded crowd limits
Video
Biden leads NewsNation/Emerson College Pennsylvania poll, Trump closing gap
Video
More Local
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos
Download Our Apps
Sign up for text alerts