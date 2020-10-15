Daily 3: Munoz shooting update, York shooting death, Harrisburg multipurpose complex

Andrew Forgotch reports from Lancaster that the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office announced that it will not charge the police officer who shot and killed Ricardo Munoz on Sept. 13.

A local business owner in York is calling city leaders to tackle the high level of crime in his neighborhood.

There are big plans for the former William Penn High School site. It sits along Division and North 4th streets in uptown Harrisburg. Michella Drapac meets with Mikell Simpson, Capital Rebirth founder, to find out the details of their community project.