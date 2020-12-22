Daily 3: Murder charges in Stoltzfoos case, statewide COVID-19 fight, solar panel installation investigation

On Monday the man charged with the kidnapping of Linda Stoltzfoos was charged with her murder.

Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Health says we have a long way to go before the pandemic is behind us but adds she does see light at the end of the tunnel.

It is not the outcome he was hoping for. Roger Lentz is stuck with solar panel brackets on his roof and now he has to pay to get them removed, partly because he would not sign a settlement and release agreement with Trinity Solar.