Daily 3: State legislators swear-in, air filtration system, Akron police department

For the 205th time in Pennsylvania history, lawmakers were sworn-in at the state Capitol. But this was one for the record books, as the senate fought over a contested Senate seat and Republicans took control of the chamber away from the Lieutenant Governor.

A revolutionary air purification technology is receiving praise Tuesday by the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for its role in battling the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in hospitals and nursing homes.

Now that it’s 2021, the police cars rolling around Akron will no longer have the borough’s name on them anymore. Instead, they’ll read West Earl Township.