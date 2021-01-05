Daily 3: State Senate seat dispute, 50% indoor dining returns, COVID-19 vaccination efforts

Pennsylvania Senate Republicans have indicated that they do not intend to swear newly-elected Senator Jim Brewster (D-Allegheny) during the ceremony on Tuesday, January 5.

Governor Tom Wolf’s order to ban indoor dining came to an end Monday morning. Now, restaurant and bar owners are preparing for what they hope will be a good start to the new year.

The Pennsylvanian Department of Health is expecting shipments of the Pfizer and Moderna Vaccine this week. Secretary of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine says she is optimistic for the new year that Pennsylvanians who want to get vaccinated, will be able to get the shot.