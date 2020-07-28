Daily 3: Two dead in Lancaster County, universal nursing home testing, COVID hearing

Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in Pennsylvania
Local
US/World
Harrisburg
Carlisle/West Shore
Lancaster
Lebanon
York
Pennsylvania
Destination PA
Ben’s Lens
Coronavirus en Español
Consumer
Traffic
Opioid Crisis
This Week in Pennsylvania
Washington Bureau
Only on abc27.com
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Top Stories
PennDOT seeking public input for highway safety
Video
GOP tucks $8 billion for military weaponry in virus bill
Air travel not expected to recover until 2024
UN report finds migrants face violence by African officials
Weather
Forecast
Future Radar
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Local Radar
River Levels
Text Alerts
Weather Almanac
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Investigators
Investigations
Neighborhood Alert
Restaurant Report
Top Stories
Water company overcharged customer for fire sprinkler system
Video
Top Stories
Part 2: Police transparency, PSP complaints report
Video
Top Stories
Part I: Police transparency in the Midstate
Video
Judge claiming brain injury to remain on bench while case against him plays out in court
Video
Judge blames outbursts in courtroom on brain injury
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Greatest Sports Moments
NFL Draft
NFL
National Sports
Making The College Cut
Esports
Nittany Nation
Top Stories
Nine Hershey Bears make Washington Capitals playoff roster
Video
Top Stories
Son of ABC27’s John Repetz helps David Gravel to win at Williams Grove
Video
Reigning All-American, Harrisburg grad Kane Everson working despite canceled football season
Video
Rutgers football shuts down workouts after positive COVID-19 tests
Video
Former Harrisburg Senator Tres Barrera receives 80-game steroid suspension
Video
abc27 News+
Digital Now
Live Newscasts
Watch Videos
Health
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
What’s Going Around
Top Stories
Fifth lawsuit filed in deaths at West Virginia VA hospital
Top Stories
Scientists get closer to blood test for Alzheimer’s disease
Top Stories
Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 1,120 new cases, 24 new deaths
Video
Florida neighborhood upset after funeral home uses refrigerated truck to store COVID-19 corpses
Video
24/7 COVID-19 support call centers for long-term care facilities
3 food suppliers in California ordered to close after ‘significant’ virus outbreaks go unreported
Video
Community
Honoring Healthcare Heroes
Honoring Class of 2020
Mr Food
Hometown Hero
Brighten Your Day
At Home in Central PA
Community Calendar
Finding Hope Together
Gas Prices
Heart of the Midstate
Holiday Vacations
abc27 University
Karns Meal Deals
Lottery
Mommy Minute
Pledge of Allegiance
Something Good
Val’s Kids
Virtual Science Fair
We Salute You
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Beyond The Forecast with Dan
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Whitaker Center Science
Be a Guest
About Us
Advertise With Us
Digital Advertising
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Jobs at ABC27
Meet the Team
Report It
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Daily 3: Two dead in Lancaster County, universal nursing home testing, COVID hearing
Daily 3
Posted:
Jul 28, 2020 / 07:09 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 28, 2020 / 07:09 PM EDT
Top Stories
PennDOT seeking public input for highway safety
Video
Campaigns bring dueling messages to Pennsylvania this week
Bars, restaurants challenge virus restrictions
Video
Officials investigating inmate death at Lancaster County Prison
Dr. Levine responds to recent transphobic incidents targeting her
Video
More Top Stories
Latest Videos
Bars, restaurants challenge virus restrictions
Video
Police investigating 2 deaths in Lancaster County incident
Video
Coroner on scene of incident in Lancaster County, police investigating
Video
Gov. Wolf visits CareerLink York County to highlight virtual services
Video
Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 1,120 new cases, 24 new deaths
Video
Silver Spring Twp. collecting feedback on Hempt Farms proposal
Video
Honoring Healthcare Hero: Ross Coder
Video
Pennsylvania school leaders to state: We need more help
Video
Healthy Living: Addressing Mask Myths
Video
We salute you: John Bowers
Video
From abc27 Advertisers
Rutters COVID-19 Statement
Schmidt Kramer COVID-19 Statement
Jack Mobile Tire Installation to the Rescue for the Quarantined Public
More From abc27 Advertisers
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos
Download Our Apps
Sign up for text alerts