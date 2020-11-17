Daily 3: Virtual learning and schools, COVID-19 stress relief, Harrisburg violence

Daily 3

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As Coronavirus cases continue to rise, the State suggests every local school district turn to all online learning. Andrew Forgotch reports.

Michella Drapac talked to a local couple about the unique way they’re helping people relieve COVID stress.

TOP STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss