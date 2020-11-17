Daily 3: Virtual learning and schools, COVID-19 stress relief, Harrisburg violence

It has been over a month since the Pennsylvania Department of Health launched its COVID-19 alert app. The state claims it does not track a persons location or their personal data. Is that true? Senior Investigator Kendra Nichols asks John Sancenito, President of INA, to put it to the test.

Certain mouthwashes may help stop the spread of coronavirus. That’s according to new research from Penn State College of Medicine. Michella Drapacs gets insight from medical expert Dr. Craig Meyers, Professor of Microbiology and Immunology and Obstetrics and Gynecology.