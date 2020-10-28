Daily 3: Vying for PA votes, COVID alert app privacy test, mouthwash and COVID research

It has been over a month since the Pennsylvania Department of Health launched its COVID-19 alert app. The state claims it does not track a persons location or their personal data. Is that true? Senior Investigator Kendra Nichols asks John Sancenito, President of INA, to put it to the test.
Certain mouthwashes may help stop the spread of coronavirus. That’s according to new research from Penn State College of Medicine. Michella Drapacs gets insight from medical expert Dr. Craig Meyers, Professor of Microbiology and Immunology and Obstetrics and Gynecology.
TOP STORIES
- National poll: Joe Biden leads President Trump by 5 points one week from Election Day
- Pennsylvania National Guard heads to Philly to support the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management
- Williamstown mining accident results in accidental death
- Certain mouthwashes may help stop the spread of coronavirus
- Pa’s COVID-19 tracking app “very secure” says expert