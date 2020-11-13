Dairymen’s milkshakes now holding pop-up stands

The Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association is partnering with Karns grocery stores to hold pop-up stands to sell their infamous milkshakes.

These pop-ups are following the release of their new “Cowabunga” ice cream, which is being sold at select stores.

The ice cream and milkshake pop-ups are a product of the 2021 Pa. Farm Show being held virtually due to the pandemic.

“We are thrilled to share some fun news and our newest PA dairy product with everyone in celebration of our world-class dairy industry, hardworking dairy farmers and the upcoming holiday season and 2021 virtual PA Farm Show,” says Dave Smith, Executive Director of Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association.

