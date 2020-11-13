Dairymen’s milkshakes now holding pop-up stands

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association is partnering with Karns grocery stores to hold pop-up stands to sell their infamous milkshakes.

These pop-ups are following the release of their new “Cowabunga” ice cream, which is being sold at select stores.

The ice cream and milkshake pop-ups are a product of the 2021 Pa. Farm Show being held virtually due to the pandemic.

“We are thrilled to share some fun news and our newest PA dairy product with everyone in celebration of our world-class dairy industry, hardworking dairy farmers and the upcoming holiday season and 2021 virtual PA Farm Show,” says Dave Smith, Executive Director of Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association.

You can find more milkshake pop-up locations here.

TOP STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss