Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Democratic Congressional candidate Dan Pastore has called on Congressman Mike Kelly to release communications surrounding the 2020 election.

Pastore and his supporters stood outside Congressman Kelly’s Erie office Thursday, demanding he tell the truth about his involvement in the attempt to overturn the election.

He said the people of the 16th Congressional District will only know the truth if Kelly releases all these communications.

“His story keeps changing, so we don’t know what the truth is. The only way we’re going to find that out is if he starts telling it or he starts producing information so that people in the district can learn what the truth really is,” said Dan Pastore (D), congressional candidate.

A spokesperson for Representative Kelly responded with the following statement:

“Our opponent is clearly out of touch with reality. Nearly all of the communication between our campaign and the 2020 Trump campaign includes individual names of people in our district who wanted to attend events. We refuse to betray the trust of the Congressman’s constituents and placate to our opponents political tactics.

The Pastore campaign clearly has no platform to run on. If they did, he would be campaigning on real ideas to reduce inflation, curb spending, decrease gas prices and support hardworking families in Pennsylvania’s 16th District.”