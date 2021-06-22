Dauphin Co. Sheriff warning of scam targeting real estate license holders

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dauphin County Sherriff has a warning about a recent scam.

The targets are people with real estate licenses. The scam is, specific judges and sheriff’s deputies call and say you’ve failed to show up for jury duty and now you must pay a fine.

“These are professional people being targeted and they are very busy and they are getting phone calls saying they are in contempt of court,” Sheriff Nicholas Chimienti Jr. said. “These scammers are doing their research and looking to see what they can do for a living and are attacking their professional licenses.”

The Sheriff wants to remind people his office and other law enforcement agencies do not call and demand payment or fines over the phone.