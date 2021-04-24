Dauphin County Democrats hold meet the candidate’s event – but main focus not on politics

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County Democrats held a meet the candidate’s event — but the main focus was not on politics.

Instead, it was about helping the community through a local food drive.

The event supports the Family Fresh Food Pantry that helps hundreds of families in the region.

Right now, the pantry is in short supply of bread, bags of rice canned vegetables, personal care items and paper products.

Karen Overly Smith says “food insecurity has really increased since the COVID pandemic began and people lost their jobs and things so there is more need and we continue to try and meet that need.”

Donations can be dropped off at the drive-thru collection service located in the Mount Zion Baptist Church parking lot.