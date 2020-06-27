Dauphin County Prison responds to complaints of unanswered calls, COVID-19 issues from families

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Dauphin County Prison officials are responding to a story that ABC27 aired Thursday, June 25 about numerous complaints made by family members of inmates.

Director of Corrections, Brian Clark, said his team has been “very aggressive” in their mitigation efforts and response to COVID-19, ever since the virus impacted Pennsylvania back in March.

The Prison released an FAQs page after our story aired, where families and community members can have some of their questions answered.

As of Friday evening, the prison has 69 inmates and 15 employees who have tested positive for COVID-19, and Clark says a second round of facility-wide testing is 95% complete. He expects those numbers will go up due to a recent outbreak; many results will be available next week.

Clark urges anyone with concerns to call the prison and speak to someone, saying he is committed to keeping the lines of communication open.