Dauphin County teen runaway case sparks child abuse investigation

HALIFAX, Pa. (WHTM) — State Police said a teen runaway found with physical injuries told them she was hurt after a fight with an adult at her home.

The 15-year-girl was reported missing on Monday, August 12. Troopers said she was found the next day with physical injuries.

She said she was physically assaulted during an altercation at her home in Halifax on August 12. The victim said she runaway so she would not be harmed anymore.

State Police arrested Scott Marsh on Saturday. They did not say how he was related to the victim.

He is charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and simple assault.

Bail was set at $25,000 and is in the Dauphin County Prison.