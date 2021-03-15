Dauphin, Perry County hospitality businesses can begin applying for recovery funds

Starting Monday, hospitality businesses in Dauphin County and Perry County that have taken a hit from the pandemic can begin applying for grants under the Pa. Hospitality Industry Recovery Program.

Eligible businesses are required to show their economic losses caused by the Coronavirus pandemic. The must intend to stay open after applying for the grant, have less than 300 full-time employees, and a tangible net worth that’s no more than $15 million.

The maximum amount a business can be awarded is $50,000.

Applications are open at 9 a.m. For more information and to apply, click here.