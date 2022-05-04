HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In honor of National Orange Juice Day, abc27’s Daybreak team tried Tropicana’s cereal that the company has dubbed as “the first cereal made for OJ (and maybe the last).”

Ali Lanyon, James Crummel, and Brett Thackara kicked off their mornings with Tropicana Crunch, a granola-based cereal featuring honey-almond clusters that can withstand the acidity in OJ better than flakes.

As previously reported by WTRF and Nextar Media Wire, the cereal is “the first-ever breakfast cereal created to pair with Tropicana Pure Premium so you can sip your sunshine and eat it, too,” according to a statement shared with Food and Wine.

Beginning on May 4, Tropicana will be giving boxes away for free. To learn more, click here.