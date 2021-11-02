Bethesda Mission continuing fall food drive in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — To continue giving back to the community, Bethesda Mission is continuing its fall food drive from now until Dec. 8. Their end goal is to collect 120,000 pounds of food to benefit hungry and homeless men, women and children in the Harrisburg area.

The Mission plans to hand out over 1,200 bags of food and serve over 20,000 meals during the holiday season.

“Through our yearly food drive, the Bethesda Mission Food Bank feels the unique generosity of Central Pennsylvanians. Utilizing drop-off bins at Dauphin County Libraries, Sharp Shopper, Bethesda Mission Men’s Shelter, and other participating organizations, our neighbors make it a priority to feed our shelter guests and neighbors in need by filling the gap of hunger. Physical food or monetary donations benefit one man, one woman, one child at a time,” director of outreach Dave Hicks said.

Those interested can do one of three options: drop off at Bethesda Mission, Dauphin County Library Branches, Sharp Shopper and Gateway Health Community Connection Center; host a food drive in your community; or make money donations to Bethesda Mission online or by P.O. Box.

For more information, visit Bethesda Mission’s website.