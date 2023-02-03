(WHTM) — One in three women are affected by some form of cardiovascular disease. Because of this, CVS Health is encouraging women to take their health into their own hands.

For the month of February, CVS Health is offering free heart screenings at their Minute Clinic locations. The screening tests your cholesterol, blood pressure, blood glucose, and body mass index. The tests take about 20 minutes.

Jessica Myers, a family nurse practitioner at CVS Health, says only 44% of women are aware of their cardiac risk, which could be hypertension or high cholesterol. Even things such as chronic stress and anxiety can lead to heart risks.

“I think the most important thing is to just know your numbers and know what your risk is. Until you had a screening, and know where your blood pressure, glucose, and cholesterol is, you can take that information and make changes to your diet and lifestyle,” Myers said.

To find MinuteClinic near you and to schedule an appointment, click here.

Myers says 90% of women hold one risk factor for heart disease, and the first step in bettering your heart health is to get screened.



