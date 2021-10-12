Daybreak: Unleash Your Inner Warrior

(WHTM) — Tickets are on sale now for the Unleash Your Inner Warrior event in Camp Hill. This year’s edition will feature Ninja Warriors raising money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation!

The event will be held Sunday, Oct. 17, at the new Dexterity Depot Ninja Training Facility.

This year, the event is broken up into groups:

New Age Categories for 2021

– 6-9 (10am to 12pm)

– 10-14 (1pm to 3pm)

– 15+ (3:30pm to 5:30pm)

Disclaimer: Only 60 spots are available in each age group.

Tickets are $25 and more information can be found on the Unleash Your Inner Warrior website.

The event is also sponsored by abc27.