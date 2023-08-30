LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County-based farm is offering fall fun beginning on Sept. 15, with a sunflower festival being held on Sept. 2.

The Cherry Crest Adventure will feature many fun activities for the entire family to enjoy. The farm features an award-winning corn maze and has been named America’s Longest Running Corn Maze. Guests can tackle the maze at night, which offers a non-scary alternative to Halloween.

A Hometown Heroes festival is set for Sept. 16, which will honor local EMS fire and police departments. There will also be a patriotic fireworks display at 8:30 p.m.

A new addition will also be open during the farm’s fun season. The new Barn and Grill will have made-from-scratch pulled pork sandwiches and nachos, along with grilled black Angus burgers.

The farm also hosts many other family fun activities such as pick-your-own-to-take-home pumpkins, popcorns, sunflowers, and zinnias which will run through Oct. 28.

abc27’s Kayla Schmidt previewed all of the fall fun which can be seen in the player above.

More information on the farm and its offerings can be found here.