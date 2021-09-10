Last call: $2K and dream job ‘Chief Beer Baron’ could be yours

(WHTM) — Calling all beer lovers – Move.org is hiring a ‘Chief Beer Baron.’

They’ve brewed up one unique opportunity offering someone $2,000 to travel to their favorite taproom-filled town to celebrate Oktoberfest.

After enjoying drinks, you’ll give a review of your sampled city to see if it hits all the high notes. You’ll get $1,000 for travel and $2,000 for your hard work.

Plus, if you like the town you’re sampling enough to move there, they will give you an additional $500 to help with moving expenses.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to yur box! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

So who should apply?

You’ll have a chance at being chosen as the Chief Beer Baron if you meet the following criteria:

You’re a beer enthusiast who loves to debate which bubbles and suds sit best on your taste buds.

You want to compare your local craft community scene to America’s best brewing cities.

You crave a change of pace in a new sipping space (don’t worry—you won’t have to move if you can’t feel the groove).

You must be of legal drinking age (21 years or older) and eligible to work within the United States.

You can find more information and a link to apply by clicking here.