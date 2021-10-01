Reading 365 celebrates reading through virtual event

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) A program launched during the pandemic to encourage children to read is turning one.

The program Reading 365 was developed by the nonprofit American Literacy Corporation.

People from all over the world and in the Midstate logged on to read a book every day through the program. Organizers said it was a way to connect with people at a time when people were limiting their contacts.

“Whether we are in person or social distance reading the foundation for everything. It creates an opportunity for kids to be independent learners,” said Floyd Stokes, Superreader.

In celebration of the program turning one, organizers would like 365 people or more to join them for a virtual celebration.

The author of the book I Am Enough, Grace Byers, will be reading her book.

People who are interested in joining the virtual event can signup online.