(WHTM) — The pandemic paused student loan repayments but in a couple of months, student loan interest will start accruing again with payments beginning in October.

Skipping out on these payments could have a big impact on your financial future.

“If you missed just one student loan payment, VantageScore says it can hit your credit score by 50 to 80 points and that’s a really big deal,” financial advisor Rick Regan said.

When you fall behind on a loan by 270 days or roughly 9 months, the loan appears on your credit report as being in default.

“Eventually the government can come after you and garnish your wages, they can garnish social security. These things never go away,” Regan said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

If you’re stressed about how you are going to afford the repayments, there are programs that can modify how much you pay, or ease your balance.

“The one thing that a lot of borrowers don’t know is that if you’re enrolled in an income-driven repayment plan, those plans have eventual forgiveness so your loan balances could be forgiven after 20 or 25 years depending on the plan, depending on whether it was for undergrad versus graduate studies,” Carolina Rodriguez at the Education Debt Consumer Assistance Program said.

Experts say factoring these payments into your budget now is key.

“Starting this month, start setting aside the money you’re going to be owing. At least then A. you can get into the habit of it for when it does become due in October, but also B. you can kinda figure out if you do it for the next couple of months whether you can afford to set the money aside if you can’t, you can start pegging away on a budget,” Regan said.

Rodriguez says the sooner you start working out a plan, the better.

“The sooner you tackle that and figure out what is going to be your repayment plan, how much you’re going to owe, the more you’re able to be at ease know that you’re ready to go,” Rodriguez said.

If you’ve worked for a government agency or non-profit organization, you could be eligible for the public service loan forgiveness program. This program forgives student debt after 10 years.

Also, while payments resume in October, interest resumes in September. That’s why experts say a good first step is to check with your loan servicer to find out how much you actually owe.